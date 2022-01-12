Florida

Florida State Agency Spokesman Killed in Road Rage Shooting

A Florida state agency spokesman was killed in an apparent road rage incident near the state capital, authorities said.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that John Kuczwanski, who was the director of external affairs for Florida's State Board of Administration, was killed in a shooting outside a convenience store last Thursday.

Deputies who were called to the scene that day attempted life-saving measures on Kucwanski, 53, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the news release said.

Investigators said a person was taken into custody after the shooting, questioned and later released. No charges have been filed, but the sheriff's office said authorities are still actively investigating the incident.

