Florida State Attorney's Office files charges against boat driver in fatal Labor Day 2022 Boca Chita crash

George Pino, the driver of the boat, hit a channel marker and took the life of 17-year-old Lucy Fernandez back in September 4, 2022.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The driver of a boat which crashed against a channel marker off Cutler Bay in September 4, 2022 has been charged after an investigation by the State Attorney’s office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

According to authorities, George Pino was driving a 29-foot Robalo vessel with twin 300 horsepower with 14 passengers on board, when he crashed into a channel marker, killing 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez and severely injuring three others.

According to the investigation, Pino was not driving under influence or impaired by drugs which limited the scope of the punishment and handed him 1 count of careless operation of a vessel causing death and two counts of careless operation of a vessel causing serious bodily injury, both are 2nd degree misdemeanors.

According to the police, if the circumstances of this accident had happened on land, the only option available to prosecutors would have been to issue a non-criminal traffic citation.

A statement from a spokesperson of the Fernandez family read:

"The Fernandezes are devastated and distraught with the findings and conclusions of the report and need some time to gather their thoughts." 

Lucy Fernandez was a senior at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, Florida during the time of the accident.

MDFR reminds boaters — especially on Labor Day — to always follow safety protocols, have safety equipment in working order and have safety life jackets

