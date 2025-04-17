Florida State University

Florida State University was also scene of 2014 shooting that injured three

The November 20, 2014 shooting happened outside the Strozier Library

The campus of Florida State University, where a deadly shooting unfolded on Thursday, was also the scene of a shooting back in 2014.

Myron May, a graduate of the school, shot two students and an employee before being killed by campus police.

One of those shot, Farhan "Ronny" Ahmed, was hit in the spine and left paralyzed from the waist down, and has limited use of his right arm.

TALLAHASSEE, FL- NOVEMBER 20: Florida State University student Colleen Rick (R) joins fellow students during the Gathering of Unity candlelight vigil on campus after the shooting of three FSU students earlier in the day on November 20, 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida. About 3,000 students attended the vigil according to FSU Police Chief David Perry. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)
TALLAHASSEE, FL- NOVEMBER 20: Florida State University student Colleen Rick (R) joins fellow students during the Gathering of Unity candlelight vigil on campus after the shooting of three FSU students earlier in the day on November 20, 2014 in Tallahassee, Florida. About 3,000 students attended the vigil according to FSU Police Chief David Perry. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

Two others, library employee Nathan Scott and then-freshman and Miramar native Elijah Velez, were also shot. Neither was seriously injured

