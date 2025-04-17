Florida State University was also scene of 2014 shooting that injured three

The campus of Florida State University, where a deadly shooting unfolded on Thursday, was also the scene of a shooting back in 2014.

The November 20, 2014 shooting happened outside the Strozier Library.

Myron May, a graduate of the school, shot two students and an employee before being killed by campus police.

One of those shot, Farhan "Ronny" Ahmed, was hit in the spine and left paralyzed from the waist down, and has limited use of his right arm.

Two others, library employee Nathan Scott and then-freshman and Miramar native Elijah Velez, were also shot. Neither was seriously injured