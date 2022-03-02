Florida

Florida Superintendent Who Pushed School Masks Is Ousted

The 3-2 vote to terminate the contract of Carlee Simon came late Tuesday night by the Alachua County school board

Mask hangs off a school locker
Getty Images

A Florida school superintendent who defied Gov. Ron DeSantis on pandemic masks for students has been fired by the local school board.

The 3-2 vote to terminate the contract of Carlee Simon came late Tuesday night by the Alachua County school board.

A key vote for termination was that of board member Mildred Russell, who was appointed in August by the Republican governor to replace a member who did not live within her district.

In a statement prior to the vote, Simon called it retribution for her stance against DeSantis and his opposition to mask mandates in Florida schools. Alachua County was one of about a dozen districts that risked loss of state funding by requiring masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The unprecedented partisan attack on what should be non-partisan officials is compromising the education of county children," Simon said.

The Alachua County school board chair, Robert Hyatt, said there are more problems facing the system that a new superintendent could better tackle.

“Things are not working for our school system,” Hyatt said during Tuesday night's meeting.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Latest Phase of Liberty Square Redevelopment Begins

Surfside condo collapse 4 hours ago

Miami-Dade Approves Public Records for Condo Associations

The board appointed the deputy superintendent, Donna Jones, as a temporary replacement with a March 15 vote planned on a new superintendent.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaCOVID-19Alachua County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us