Florida Supreme Court hears arguments over recreational marijuana amendment

Justices have until April 1st to decide whether the proposal should go before voters next year

By News Service of Florida and NBC6

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday about whether a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow adults to use recreational marijuana should go before voters in 2024.

Justices appeared skeptical of arguments urging the court to reject the amendment that would authorize the use of recreational marijuana for people over age 21.

Lawyers for Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and the Florida Chamber of Commerce argue that the amendment is misleading to voters and fails to address a single subject as required under state law.

But the attorney representing the group backing the proposal says it is easy to understand.

Justices have until April 1st to decide whether the proposal should go before voters next year.

