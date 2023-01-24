Florida Supreme Court Rejects Halting 15-Week Abortion Ban, But Will Hear Case

The Florida Supreme Court on Monday denied a request to halt the state's 15-week abortion ban, but did agree to hear a challenge to the controversial law.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the 4-1 decision keeps in place a law passed in March 2022 and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April 2022 reduces legal abortion from 24 weeks to 14 weeks with no exception for rape or incest.

Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union and some abortion providers challenged the law, arguing the right to an abortion is protected by the Florida Constitution.

“While we are pleased that the court didn’t shut its doors completely, we are dismayed that it has allowed this dangerous ban to remain in effect and to harm real people each and every day until this case is finally decided,” said Whitney White, a staff attorney for the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project. “We hope that the court acts quickly and follows 40 years of precedent and the will of the people to stop this unconstitutional 15-week abortion ban, which has caused chaos and devastation in the state since going into effect in July.”

Justices Charles Canady, Ricky Polston, John Couriel and Jamie Grosshans were in the majority while Jorge Labarga wrote the dissent. Chief Justice Carlos Muniz and Justice Renatha Francis did not take part.

In July 2022, a Leon County Circuit Court judge issued the temporary injunction, saying the new law would be blocked because of the 1989 Supreme Court ruled that Florida’s right to privacy protect an abortion. The state immediately appealed and the 1st District Court of Appeal blocked the ruling in August 2022.

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican from Naples, has suggested the state move to a 12-week ban with exceptions for victims of rape and incest when the 2022 legislative session begins in March.