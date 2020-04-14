Florida

Florida Supreme Court to Hold Arguments Remotely

The arguments scheduled for May 6 include an advisory opinion on whether a recreational marijuana ballot proposal can go before voters in 2022

By Associated Press

The Florida Supreme Court for the first time will hear arguments via teleconferencing as a precaution because of the coronavirus outbreak, the court announced Tuesday.

The arguments scheduled for May 6 include an advisory opinion on whether a recreational marijuana ballot proposal can go before voters in 2022. Justices will also hear arguments on whether the state's tight regulation of the medical marijuana industry violates the state constitution.

Justices and lawyers will connect online from separate locations and the proceedings will be livestreamed on the court's website and Facebook page.

