Florida Surpasses 1.5 Million COVID-19 Cases, Adds 14,896 New Infections Tuesday

Florida added nearly 14,900 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state's total infections past 1.5 million.

The 14,896 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,503,482 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 156 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 23,227. Another 358 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, five more than were reported on Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 10.62% in Tuesday's department of health report, and has stayed around that range for the past four days.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 13.14%, nearly identical to the previous two days.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 331,649 cases Tuesday, an increase of 2,948 since Monday, along with 4,452 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 11.

In Broward County, there were 152,645 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,121, along with 1,938 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 93,295 cases and 1,975 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 4,737 cases and 36 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 648,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 51,000 have received the second booster shot.