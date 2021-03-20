Florida Surpasses 2 Million Covid Cases, Reports 5,105 New Infections Saturday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,100 Saturday, pushing the state's total to more than 2 million as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 60.
The 5,105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,004,362 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health
Another 62 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 32,713. An additional 624 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.39% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Friday's 5.02% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 433,452 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,275 since Friday, along with a total of 5,724 COVID-related deaths, an increase of eight since Friday.
In Broward County, there were 207,580 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 691, along with 2,591 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Friday's total.
Palm Beach County had 127,830 cases and 2,596 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,221 cases and 48 deaths.