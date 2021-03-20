Florida Surpasses 2 Million Covid Cases, Reports 5,105 New Infections Saturday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,100 Saturday, pushing the state's total to more than 2 million as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 60.

The 5,105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,004,362 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 62 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 32,713. An additional 624 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.39% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Friday's 5.02% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 433,452 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,275 since Friday, along with a total of 5,724 COVID-related deaths, an increase of eight since Friday.

In Broward County, there were 207,580 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 691, along with 2,591 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 127,830 cases and 2,596 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 6,221 cases and 48 deaths.