Florida Surpasses 20,000 Resident Deaths Related to Covid, Adds 8,400 New Cases

Florida surpassed 20,000 resident deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, while infections in the state rose by more than 8,400.

The 8,452 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,134,383, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 137 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,003 Monday. Another 268 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than was in Sunday's report. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8.34% in Monday's report, following three straight days below 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.62%, the second day in a row it was over 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 260,138 cases Monday, an increase of 2,281 since Sunday, along with 4,002 COVID-related deaths, 21 more than were in Sunday's report.

In Broward County, there were 120,840 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 674, along with 1,747 virus-related deaths, six more than Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 73,079 cases and 1,774 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 3,839 cases and 28 deaths.