Florida Surpasses 30,800 Coronavirus Cases; State Death Toll Reaches 1,055

Miami-Dade and Broward combine for 15,664 COVID-19 cases

What to Know

  • Florida passed 1,050 deaths related to coronavirus Saturday, with more than 30,800 confirmed cases
  • Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for more than 15,600 cases
  • Close to 320,000 people have been tested statewide, per Gov. Ron DeSantis

More than 1,050 people in Florida have died from complications related to coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.

The reported number of deaths was 1,055, 43 more than were reported Friday morning, as the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 30,839, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Miami-Dade County had 11,005 confirmed cases and 295 deaths, according to the latest figures. Broward had 4,659 cases and 162 deaths, while Palm Beach had 2,614 cases and 155 deaths.

More than 4,800 people have been hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 to date.

Monroe County, which had 77 cases and 3 deaths, announced Friday that they don't anticipate reopening the county to visitors until after May. Close to 320,000 people have been tested in the state.

In Miami-Dade, a commissioner said it was possible some county parks could reopen next week, but Mayor Carlos Gimenez didn't give an exact date for a possible reopening.

Gimenez did release the preliminary results of a study in that found the number of people infected with coronavirus could be more than 16 times the number of confirmed cases in the county.

Meanwhile, DeSantis' task force that will make recommendations for reopening the economy was meeting again Friday.

The governor's staff will go through the recommendations over the weekend, synthesize them and then report back to the task force and its subcommittees for further review.

NBC 6 and AP

