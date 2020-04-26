Florida Surpasses 31,500 Coronavirus Cases; Miami-Dade & Broward Combine for 16,080

What to Know Florida passed 1,070 deaths related to coronavirus Sunday, with more than 31,500 confirmed cases

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for a total of 16,080 cases

Close to 320,000 people have been tested statewide, per Gov. Ron DeSantis

More than 31,500 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed by health officials Sunday, as the state's death toll rose to over 1,070.

The total number of reported cases was 31,528, an increase of 689 since Saturday morning, according data released by the Florida Department of Health. 19 new coronavirus-related deaths brought Florida's death toll to 1,074.

Miami-Dade County had 11,351 confirmed cases and 301 deaths, according to the latest figures. Broward had 4,729 cases and 170 deaths, while Palm Beach had 2,697 cases and 155 deaths.

Nearly 5,000 people have been hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 to date.

Monroe County, which had 78 cases and 3 deaths, announced Friday that they don't anticipate reopening the county to visitors until after May.

At a press conference Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that close to 320,000 people have been tested in the state.

He said that walk-up testing sites have conducted over 4,000 tests in the last week alone, and noted that Florida's hospitals still have 40% of their ICU beds available.

Also on Saturday, the governor's Reopen Florida Task Force announced it had set up a public comment submission portal to receive public feedback on topics such as education, healthcare, and impact on small businesses.

In Miami-Dade, a commissioner said it was possible some county parks could reopen next week, but Mayor Carlos Gimenez didn't give an exact date for a possible reopening.

Gimenez did release the preliminary results of a study in that found the number of people infected with coronavirus could be more than 16 times the number of confirmed cases in the county.