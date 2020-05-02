Florida Surpasses 35,400 Coronavirus Cases As State Death Toll Reaches 1,364

What to Know With another 735 confirmed coronavirus cases, Florida's total rose to 35,463 Saturday

Statewide, nearly 6,000 people have been hospitalized for the virus to-date

Miami-Dade County had more than 240 new cases Saturday, for a total of 12,632

Florida added more than 700 new coronavirus cases and reported 50 new virus-related deaths Saturday.

With another 735 confirmed coronavirus cases, the state's total rose to 35,463, while the state's COVID-19-related death toll rose to 1,364, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, more than 5,940 people have been hospitalized for the virus to-date, and more than 416,500 have been tested.

Miami-Dade County had 243 new cases Saturday, for a total of 12,632 cases, while Broward's total rose to 5,257.

Palm Beach County had 3,080 reported cases, while Monroe had 80.

Among Florida's cities, Miami had the highest number of infections, with 7,836, followed by Hialeah with 1,556. Hollywood had 1,282 cases and Fort Lauderdale had 1,224.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced baby steps toward reopening the state's economy. Florida’s restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25% capacity, if the local government allows it, the governor said Wednesday.

DeSantis' order will also allow hospitals and surgical centers statewide to restart nonessential, elective procedures — but only if they have sufficient medical supplies and agree to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities prevent and respond to coronavirus outbreaks.

Excluded from DeSantis' order are hard-hit, heavily populated Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. DeSantis said their businesses will begin phase one when it is safer.

Parks, golf courses and other outdoor recreation areas already began reopening in some South Florida counties Wednesday.