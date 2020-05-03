Florida Surpasses 36,000 Coronavirus Cases As State Death Toll Reaches 1,379

What to Know With another 615 confirmed coronavirus cases, Florida's total rose to 36,078 Sunday

Statewide, over 6,000 people have been hospitalized for the virus to-date

Miami-Dade County had more than 140 new cases Sunday, for a total of 12,775

Florida added more than 600 new coronavirus cases and reported 15 new virus-related deaths Sunday.

With another 615 confirmed coronavirus cases, the state's total rose to 36,078, while the state's COVID-19-related death toll rose to 1,379, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Statewide, more than 6,030 people have been hospitalized for the virus to-date, and nearly 430,000 have been tested.

Miami-Dade County had 143 new cases Sunday, for a total of 12,775 cases, while Broward's total rose to 5,312.

Palm Beach County had 3,130 reported cases, while Monroe had 80.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week announced baby steps toward reopening the state's economy. Florida’s restaurants and retail stores will be allowed to reopen Monday at 25% capacity, if the local government allows it, the governor said Wednesday.

DeSantis' order will also allow hospitals and surgical centers statewide to restart nonessential, elective procedures — but only if they have sufficient medical supplies and agree to help nursing homes and assisted living facilities prevent and respond to coronavirus outbreaks.

Excluded from DeSantis' order are hard-hit, heavily populated Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. DeSantis said their businesses will begin phase one when it is safer.

Parks, golf courses and other outdoor recreation areas already began reopening in some South Florida counties Wednesday.