Florida Surpasses 600K Coronavirus Cases as Positivity Rates Remain Low

What to Know Florida reported 2,974 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new virus-related deaths Sunday

The new case rate (when retests are excluded) was 5.52%, which is in line with a downward trend from the last ten days

Miami-Dade and Broward counties have now combined for more than 221,100 coronavirus cases

Florida continues to show progress in its fight against the coronavirus, adding fewer than 5,000 cases a day for eight days straight as the percent of tests coming back positive continues to show a downward trend.

With 2,974 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, Florida's total reached 600,571, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.

New hospitalizations related to the virus also continue to fall, while 51 new deaths were confirmed in Sunday's report from the state Department of Health.

The new deaths announced may have occurred a week or more earlier, due to the time it takes to confirm they are COVID-related. 10,325 Floridians have now died from COVID-related causes to-date, and another 137 non-residents have died in the state.

Among all test results returned Saturday, 8.61% were positive; when retesting of those already positive are excluded, the new case rate was 5.52%, slightly higher than the previous day's 4.89% but still in line with a downward trend over the last ten days.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose Sunday by more than 770, to 151,986, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 5, to 2,243.

In Broward County, there were 69,136 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 250, along with 1,113 virus-related deaths, 25 more than Saturday.