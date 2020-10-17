Florida Surpasses 750,000 Reported Coronavirus Cases

Florida reached another grim coronavirus milestone Saturday as the state's count of reported cases surpassed 750,000.

The 4,044 additional cases added Saturday pushed the total to 752,481, according to the state's department of health. This is the highest daily increase of cases the state has seen in nearly two months.

Another 87 virus-related deaths were reported Saturday, raising Florida's total death toll to 16,118, including 15,917 resident fatalities and another 201 non-resident.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

New hospitalizations of Florida residents with the virus are also showing signs of increasing, this week posting the highest average daily increases in four weeks.

On Friday, FIU's Chair of Epidemiology Dr. Mary Jo Trepka told NBC 6 that while recent trends in the state's coronavirus data are worrisome, “I don’t think we can say that things are definitely increasing yet.”

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 177,893 cases, an increase of about 550 since Friday, along with 3,537 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 17 since Friday.

In Broward County, there were 80,820 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 380, along with 1,506 virus-related deaths, six more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 48,870 cases and 1,487 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 2,038 cases and 25 deaths.