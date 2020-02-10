Florida Teacher Allegedly Tried to Buy Meth on School Campus: Sheriff

An elementary school teacher in North Florida found herself behind bars after police say she attempted to buy meth while at the school last week.

NBC affiliate First Coast News reports that Valerie Lee Prince attempted to buy an eight ball of the drug for about $85 from an undercover officer while she was working at Jacksonville Heights Elementary School last Thursday.

Prince was taped by authorities as part of a combined investigation with deputies from Duval County, Clay County and the Department of Homeland Security, in which she allegedly told the undercover officer the best time to come on to campus and deliver the drugs to her.

Prince admitted to using meth 10 times within the last six months after her arrest, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. She has taught at the school since last year and has been suspended by the Duval County School District pending the outcome of the investigation.

“As a district, we have very high standards for teachers and all employees, and every day thousands of teachers are going beyond the call of duty to serve children and families,” the district said in a statement. “The alleged behavior falls well short of our standards.”