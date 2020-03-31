Florida Teacher Buys Pizza for Students Kept Away From Classrooms During Pandemic

A teacher along Florida’s Treasure Coast got a special treat this week – getting a chance to see some of her students while bringing them dinner amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Jennifer Harris, who teachers kindergarten at West Gate K-8 Center in St. Lucie County, delivered pizza kits to her students on Monday as they dealt with the first day of virtual school with classrooms being closed during the crisis.

Harris wrote encouraging messages on the boxes for the students, while admitting that she truly does miss them.

“I’ll hug you when it’s all over with!” Harris told one student while being interviewed by NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Harris said delivering pizza is a fun way to break up the ongoing woes with the pandemic.

“It’s hard for 5-year-olds to see our faces through cameras. Some of them don’t want to turn on the camera because it’s a little weird to see their teacher,” Harris said.

Harris wore gloves and stayed the recommended distance from the students and their parents during the visits while hoping to see them in their classroom soon.

“Just trying to calm not just the kids, but the parents. Hopefully, after this week it will be a little easier,” Harris said.