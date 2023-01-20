Florida Teacher Had Gun at School, Said He was Being Watched Through Phone: Police

A South Florida teacher arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to his high school told investigators that he was being watched and listened to through his phone, authorities said.

Robert Krasnicki, 42, was arrested Thursday at Royal Palm Beach High School on a charge of possession of a firearm at a school.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

According to an arrest report, an illegally parked motorcycle near a school gate led authorities to Krasnicki, a math teacher at the school.

When a school police officer questioned him, Krasnicki he was on the motorcycle because his ex-girlfriend's ex-husband cut his car brakes, the report said. He also said that he was being watched and listened to through his phone, according to the report.

When asked if he had any weapons on him, Krasnicki said he had a concealed handgun in his waistband, the report said. Officers found the 9mm gun and a knife and arrested him for carrying weapons on school grounds.

Police said Krasnicki agreed to voluntarily receive help at a hospital for a mental evaluation.

"It’s very scary because I'm a mother of theee kids and I think it’s important that we know who are the teachers with our kids, their background, it’s very important we know a lot," parent Heidi Tielve said.

His arrest came one day after school board members discussed about having metal detectors in schools.

"Everybody, from the employees down to the parents to students to visitors, need to be wanded down, I think that provides us the greatest assurance of removing or preventing knives and guns from our school campuses," Palm Beach County School Board Member Edwin Ferguson said.

School district officials said that a pilot program will begin once logistics and costs are determined.