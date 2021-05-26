Florida

Florida Teachers and Principals Will Receive $1,000 Bonuses: DeSantis

Florida's public school teachers and principals will soon be receiving $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday.

Speaking at a school in north Florida, DeSantis said the bonuses are part of the state's $101.5 billion budget that the Florida Legislature agreed on and he's set to sign.

The bonuses will go to more than 3,600 principals and nearly 180,000 full-time classroom teachers for grades pre-K through 12th.

DeSantis said the bonuses are for the hard work educators have done to make in-person learning available to students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're proud that we got the bonuses through, we understand it was a very unique set of circumstances that many of our schools had to do," DeSantis said.

