Florida Teen Critically Injured After Falling Out of Car Window

A 14-year-old girl who fell out of a car window in Florida suffered critical injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen was leaning out of the car window Wednesday evening when the driver hit a curb and the girl fell out, news outlets reported.

The girl has been listed in critical condition at Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, FHP spokeswoman Kim Montes said.

Troopers were working to determine how many people were in the car at the time. The driver was a 19-year-old woman, news outlets reported. It's unclear whether she'll face charges.