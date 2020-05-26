Only in Florida

Florida Theme Park Debuts ‘Skunk Ape’ Aimed at Promoting Social Distancing

The Orlando based Gatorland theme park unveiled the “Social Distancing Skunk Ape” in an online promotional video

A theme park in Florida has gone to the next level in an effort to promote social distancing in the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orlando based Gatorland theme park unveiled the “Social Distancing Skunk Ape” in an online video showcasing the park shortly after it reopened last Saturday.

Called a “Florida Cryptid who tends to be even more elusive than his cousin, Bigfoot”, the skunk ape reminds visitors to stay six feet apart while always washing their hands and sanitizing regularly.

Gatorland says the skunk ape will be appearing both on their morning show on social media and on in-park videos while also being available for meet and greets in the park - from a safe distance.

