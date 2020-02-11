Florida

Florida Therapist Arrested in Sex Assault of Elderly Woman

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old Regginald Jackson was arrested on a sexual battery charge involving a 75-year-old woman

A Florida physical therapist has been arrested on charges of assaulting an elderly woman in her room at a hospital.

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies say 30-year-old Regginald Jackson was arrested on a sexual battery charge involving a 75-year-old woman.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that authorities believe there are other victims. The sheriff called it an “appalling breach of trust” and that others should come forward.

Court records did not show an attorney for Jackson.

