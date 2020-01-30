Florida Ticket Wins Powerball Jackpot of Nearly $400 Million

A Southwest Florida person woke up Thursday a very rich individual – nearly $400 million richer after getting the six numbers right in last night’s Powerball drawing.

NBC affiliate WBBH-TV reports that the ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven gas station in the city of Bonita Springs to win the $396 million jackpot.

The unknown winner got the correct combination of numbers – 9, 12, 15, 31 and 60 with a Powerball number of 2 – in the first jackpot won in the game since a California man took home $150 million in November 2019.