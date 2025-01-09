California Wildfires

‘We must come together to help': Florida to aid in fight against California fires

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said Wednesday it was preparing to provide an incident-management team and logistics-support workers and equipment.

By News Service of Florida

NBC Universal, Inc.

Florida has offered help in California’s fight against fires in the Los Angeles area.

“When disaster strikes, we must come together to help our fellow Americans in any way we can,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a post on the social media site X. “The state of Florida has offered help to assist the people of California in responding to these fires and in rebuilding communities that have been devastated.”

The Los Angeles area had four separate fires Wednesday morning totaling more than 5,700 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Evacuation orders had been issued in three of the fires.

