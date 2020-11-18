Florida to Allow Students to Attend Online Classes Through End of School Year

Florida's education commissioner on Wednesday gave some sign of flexibility at the state level with the difficult coronavirus situation, saying online classes will be allowed to continue into next year.

Richard Corcoran said during a state Board of Education meeting in Tallahassee that students will be allowed to attend classes online through the end of the school year due to the pandemic.

The state’s K-12 pandemic plan for the second semester of classes will be laid out in a new emergency order, probably before Thanksgiving, Corcoran said.

“I think we are on a pretty good schedule to get that done,” Corcoran said.

Florida surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the state continued to see a rise in infections.