Florida to hold second Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday in January

As students head back to class in the new year, the state of Florida will reportedly be holding its second, two-week Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday.

Parents will get a break from the state’s 7.02 percent sales tax from Monday, January 1, 2024 through Sunday, January 14, 2024 -- according to a news release from Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

No Florida sales tax or local option tax will be collected during this time on the sale of the following items:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

per item Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

per item Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers, laptops, monitors, and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The allowed school supplies include calculators, colored pencils, crayons, pens, construction paper, lunch boxes, notebooks, glue, paste, staplers, markers, rulers, and scissors.

Examples of learning aids and jigsaw puzzles include electronic or interactive books, flashcards, memory games, puzzle books, search-and-find books, toys intended to teach reading or math skills, and stacking or nesting blocks or sets.

Click here to see all of Florida’s tax holidays and to access PDFs of all the tax-exempt items.