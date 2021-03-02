coronavirus

Florida to Lower Flags to Honor Victims of COVID-19 Pandemic: DeSantis

Florida will be lowering state flags to honor the lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his annual State of the State Address Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that flags would be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday "to honor those who have died with COVID and to recognize the toll the virus has taken on family members."

As of Monday, the deaths of just under 31,000 Floridians have been virus-related, along with over 550 non-resident deaths in the state.

"We are saddened by the thousands of Floridians – and hundreds of thousands of Americans – who have died with COVID. And we sympathize with the family members who in many instances were not even permitted to see their loved ones in person, at a nursing home or in the hospital," DeSantis said.

