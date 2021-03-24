Florida to Release First License Plate Featuring Walt Disney World

Drivers across the state of Florida will soon get a chance to show their love for Disney on their car’s license plate.
The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles agency is taking pre-orders for their newest plate that showcases Walt Disney World.
The plate shows Cinderella’s Castle on a “majestic royal blue background,” according to the Disney Parks blog.
Disney says 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the Mark-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida with plates being available October 1st.
