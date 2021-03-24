Florida to Release First License Plate Featuring Walt Disney World

Drivers across the state of Florida will soon get a chance to show their love for Disney on their car’s license plate.

The Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles agency is taking pre-orders for their newest plate that showcases Walt Disney World.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The plate shows Cinderella’s Castle on a “majestic royal blue background,” according to the Disney Parks blog.

Disney says 100 percent of proceeds will benefit the Mark-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Northern Florida with plates being available October 1st.

For more information and to pre-order, click on this link.