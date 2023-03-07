Florida Toddler Dies After Being Left in Vehicle by Father for Hours

A 2-year-old toddler from Port St. Lucie died Monday after he was left inside of a car for several hours by his father, who was later arrested.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the father called 911 after realizing he had forgotten to take his son out of the vehicle hours earlier. Police and paramedics arrived at the home and began life-saving measures before the the child was taken to an area hospital.

The child, who was not identified, later died. The father, 37-year-old James Fidele, was arrested on a charge of leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle causing great harm.

"This is a very unfortunate and tragic incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family during this difficult time," Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. John Dellacroce said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and is investigating the case.