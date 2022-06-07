Florida Tops List of Best Family-Friendly Summer Vacation Spots in the US

As summer nears, a city in Florida has been named the best family vacation spot in the country, according to the latest U.S News & World Report ranking.

Topping the list of the country's 20 best family vacation destinations is Orlando. The central Florida city is home to Walt Disney World, a world-renowned theme park that offers thrill rides and entertaining performances for the whole family.

Orlando also offers other theme parks such as Universal Studios, Legoland, and Discovery Cove, where visitors can swim with dolphins and snorkel around a coral reef.

The list also ranked Destin, a beachside destination located in Florida's panhandle, number nine. Destin is commonly known for its calm atmosphere, picture-perfect shorelines and kid-friendly environment.

In Destin, families can explore the "Big Kahuna's Water & Adventure Park, which has various waterslides and a lazy river, while the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park is home to animals kids love, including dolphins and penguins," according to U.S News & World Report.

Sanibel, which allows families to wind down next to some of Florida's calmest beaches, landed at number 17 on the list.

In Sanibel, families can also find unique shells on the beaches and check out wild turtles and alligators at the J.N. Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge.

Here's how cities lined up on U.S. News & World Report's top 20 list: