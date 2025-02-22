Florida tops ranking of best states to retire in 2025: Report

Finding a place to spend the rest of your life after years of hard work might seem daunting, but a new ranking of the best states to retire in 2025 puts Florida as number one.

A new Wallethub report puts the Sunshine State as the top performer for retirees compared to other states when taking into account several factors such as affordability, quality of life and healthcare.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Affordability

In WalletHub's ranking Florida placed as the no. 2 state for affordability.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Retirement is supposed to be relaxing, but it can also be incredibly stressful given that it typically puts people on a fixed income, which may not be enough for them to live comfortably," said Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.

"As a result, the best states for retirees are those that have low taxes and a low cost of living to help retirees’ budgets stretch as far as possible. Having access to excellent medical care and homemaking services is also crucial, especially for people who don’t plan to retire in close proximity to their families.”

Since Florida does not have an estate, inheritance, or income taxes, Wallethub found those conditions beneficial to retired people who want to make the best use of their money.

"Florida is the best state for retirees due to its relatively low taxes for retired people, including no estate, inheritance or income taxes," Lupo said.

"Florida also provides an ideal environment for retirees, with the second-most shoreline miles of any state, the second-most adult volunteer activities per capita, and the seventh-most golf courses and country clubs per capita. There are plenty of ways for seniors to stay healthy and happy, which is reflected in the fact that Florida has the third-lowest death rate in the country for people ages 65+.”

Quality of life

While saving money sounds like a great selling point, people are also looking for excitement, which is why a place's quality of life is another reason to consider when finding a place to retire.

In Wallethub's data, Florida was ranked as no. 2 for its quality of life and the report highlighted the state's environment as ideal for retirees. There are several opportunities for entertainment such as going to the beach, watching shows at theaters and golfing at country clubs.

Longevity

Although WalletHub's ranking for healthcare in Florida was 27, it's important to keep in mind that the state has the third-lowest death rate in the U.S. for people 65 or older.

"A healthy social life has been shown to be an important contributor to longevity," said Dr. Suzanne B. Shu, Dean of Faculty and Research at SC Johnson College of Business. "To avoid loneliness, try to find a place with a strong and active community that you’re excited to be a part of.".

"It’s even better if that community is easy to walk to so that you’re not dependent on a car to spend time with friends. Keeping moving physically is important. Being able to walk to shops, restaurants, and activities will make retirement more enjoyable. It’s tempting to choose a big new house that might be farther away from central activities even though a smaller place that is closer can be better for your long-term happiness.



What other states made it in the top 5?

The no. 2 spot for best state to retire in was Minnesota, which scored a 27 in affordability, a six in quality of life, and a one in healthcare.

Colorado came out as no.3 followed by Wyoming, with a score of 1 in affordability, a three in quality of life, and 38 in healthcare.

South Dakota edged out the fifth place spot with a score of 18 in affordability, a 19 in quality of life and a four in healthcare.