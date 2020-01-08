Florida Troopers Find $1.2 Million in Cocaine During Traffic Stop

A stop of a woman for driving with an illegal window tint ended with Florida Highway Patrol troopers discovering $1.2 million worth of cocaine hidden in her car, officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said troopers were on routine patrol on Interstate 75 in Bushnell Tuesday afternoon when they spotted a red Dodge Journey with illegal window tint.

Troopers stopped the car, driven by 27-year-old Elizabeth Espinoza, and noticed she became nervous so they brought in a K-9 to sesrch the car, officials said.

Sumter County traffic stop by FHP Troopers results in a seizure of 12 kilos of cocaine and a trafficking arrest of a Ruskin woman. pic.twitter.com/w6iZppytp4 — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) January 7, 2020

The search turned up 12 kilos of cocaine that had been hidden in the dashboard and other areas in the rear of the car, officials said.

Espinoza was arrested on multiple charges including cocaine possession and cocaine trafficking. She was booked into jail, and attorney information wasn't available.