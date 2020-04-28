Florida Unemployment Agency Addresses Ineligible Applicants with New Pandemic Assistance

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity has announced an expansion to its unemployment assistance program after many out-of-work people were deemed ineligible to receive benefits through the department’s website.

FDEO says its Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will cover those that were previously deemed ineligible over this past weekend.

People who applied for benefits after April 5th, and were deemed ineligible, will be given information on how to apply by the DEO. Self-employed, or gig, workers who applied before April 4th are also eligible for the expanded benefits.

Over the weekend, the state’s unemployment portal was down for maintenance.

Florida’s DEO reports, because of the work done over the weekend, it has processed nearly 80% of the unique claims that were submitted and nearly 47% of claimants have been paid.

Still, out-of-work people have reported multiple issues and growing frustration with the online portal, which included being deemed ineligible for benefits.

Officials with the department say there are many reasons why people may be deemed ineligible, including wage base period issues, a lack of wage history, multiple claims in one year, separation circumstances and incomplete applications.

Currently, the cap on the state benefits is $275 per week which is among the lowest amounts paid in the country.

The benefits can last for up to 12 weeks, while most states allow benefits to last for up to 26 weeks.

For more information on how to apply for the expanded benefits, visit the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website.