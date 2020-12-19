florida unemployment

Florida Unemployment Rate Remains at 6.4%

By Associated Press

Florida's unemployment rate was 6.4% last month, remaining unchanged from the month before, according to state figures released Friday.

Florida gained 9,800 jobs in November, but there were still 651,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.1 million people.

The state's unemployment rate was slightly below the national rate of 6.7%. November's unemployment rate was 3.6 percentage points above the year before.

Local

Holiday Season Nov 30

Tips For Christmas Tree Safety in Florida

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

ICYMI: What to Know About the Covid Vaccine, Fight Over Sold-Out PlayStation 5 at Doral Walmart Ends With 3 in Jail

Wakulla County had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3.9%, followed by St. Johns County at 4% and Santa Rosa County at 4.1%.

Osceola County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.7%, followed by Orange County at 8.1% and Putnam County at 7.7%

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

florida unemploymentcoronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us