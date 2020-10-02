Florida Unveils New Phone Number to Anonymously Report Crime Tips

Florida citizens will now have a new, statewide number they can call to provide anonymous tips to help solve crimes around the state.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Thursday that anyone can report a tip by dialing **TIPS (**8477) with the number going to the Crime Stoppers location in the region where the call came from.

"Crime Stoppers is a proven program with a decades-long track record of helping law enforcement catch dangerous criminals and protect vulnerable communities,” Moody said during a video announcing the new number.

The Crime Stoppers program had previously used 27 different numbers, including separate ones for Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

"This streamlined, easy-to-remember number will present Floridians greater opportunities to anonymously report on crimes statewide, no matter their location," Moody said.