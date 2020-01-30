Florida Using Super Bowls in State to Promote Coral Reef Protection

With just days to go until Super Bowl LIV takes over South Florida, the state’s Governor announced a new plan aimed at saving coral reef off Florida’s shores just in time for the big game.

Gov. Ron DeSatnis, during a press conference Thursday in Miami-Dade, announced the 100 Yards of Hope campaign with a goal of protecting the reefs – using both this year’s Super Bowl and next year’s game being played in Tampa as a jumping off point.

“100 yards of hope will be a year-long coral reef restoration project honoring the NFL’s 100th season and America’s military veterans,” DeSantis said Thursday.

The joint project is between the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and a nonprofit organization called Force Blue - which retrains special operations veterans and tasks them with going under water.

“One of the things that we’re taking head on in Florida to protect our coral reef is to actually get out in the water and take coral reefs out of the water, propagate them in spaces like this at the Frost Science Museum and other places in Florida and then get them back into the water to help them rebuild,” said FDEP’s Noah Valenstein. “That means we have to have bodies out in the water and that’s why we’re so excited to partner.”

The restored reef will be the size and shape of a football field and the project is expected to be completed in time for next year’s Super Bowl in Tampa.