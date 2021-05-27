coronavirus pandemic

Florida Vaccine Update: Deerfield Beach Holding Pop-Up Vaccination Event Thursday

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A popular program allowing for the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at high school campuses across Broward County will continue for the rest of the week and this weekend.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

More Vaccine News

coronavirus pandemic 11 hours ago

NFL Expects Full Stadiums This Season, Remains Cautious

coronavirus 15 hours ago

It's Not a Vaccine Passport, But More People Travel ‘CLEAR' Post-Pandemic

City of Deerfield Beach Holding Pop-Up Vaccination Event Thursday

The city, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health, will hold the event at the Center for Active Aging, located at 227 NW Eller Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed and no appointment is needed. Florida DOH officials will return three weeks later for the second dose.

Broward County Continues Administering Second Doses of Pfizer Vaccines at Schools

The partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Broward County and the Broward County Public Schools is providing the second round of free, voluntary Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and their families ages 12 and up at all public high schools and participating charter high schools in the county.

Students younger than18 years of age can be vaccinated without a parent or guardian present if they bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian with them to the event. The event runs from May 25th to June 1st. For a list of locations, click on this link.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicFloridaMiami-DadeBrowardvaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us