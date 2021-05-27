Florida Vaccine Update: Deerfield Beach Holding Pop-Up Vaccination Event Thursday

A popular program allowing for the COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at high school campuses across Broward County will continue for the rest of the week and this weekend.

City of Deerfield Beach Holding Pop-Up Vaccination Event Thursday

The city, in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health, will hold the event at the Center for Active Aging, located at 227 NW Eller Street, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be distributed and no appointment is needed. Florida DOH officials will return three weeks later for the second dose.

Broward County Continues Administering Second Doses of Pfizer Vaccines at Schools

The partnership between the Florida Department of Health-Broward County and the Broward County Public Schools is providing the second round of free, voluntary Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students, staff and their families ages 12 and up at all public high schools and participating charter high schools in the county.

Students younger than18 years of age can be vaccinated without a parent or guardian present if they bring a consent form signed by a parent or guardian with them to the event. The event runs from May 25th to June 1st. For a list of locations, click on this link.