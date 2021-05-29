Florida Vaccine Update: J&J Shots at MIA Extended Through Sunday, Broward State-Run Sites Announce Closing Dates

One of the larger sites for the COVID-19 vaccine will be giving out doses for a day longer than planned this weekend while several sites have announced when they will be closing their doors.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations at Miami Int'l Airport Extended Through Sunday

The vaccination site at Miami International Airport administering Johnson & Johnson shots that was to be held until Saturday, May 29, has been extended until Sunday, May 30 for all individuals 18 and older.

Those wishing to get inoculated at this site will not have to provide proof of residency and may walk-in from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccination site is located at: MIA’s Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1.

PortMiami Vaccination Site To Open Until Saturday, June 19

The vaccination site at PortMiami, located in Cruise Terminal J, will close Saturday, June 20.

The site is open to the public and is also administering Pfizer vaccines to children 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a birth certificate is required for inoculation for anyone under 18.

The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Miami Gardens Opens New Vaccination Site

Residents in the city can get their dose at the Brentwood Pool, located at 18800 Northwest 28th Place, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

No appointments are needed at the walk-up site and COVID testing is also available. For more information, call 1-800-935-9505.

State-Supported Sites in Broward to End COVID-19 Vaccinations by June 25

The county announced Friday that the four sites would be transitioning out of state control within the coming weeks.

Broward College's north campus in Coconut Creek and Vizcaya Park will transition on June 18th, while Port Everglades will change control on June 20th and Torres Park in Lauderdale Lakes will transition on June 25th.

State-Supported Sites in Miami-Dade to End COVID-19 Vaccinations by June 25

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade will be ending COVID-19 vaccinations at all of the county's state-supported sites by June 25, officials said Thursday.

The department said vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally-led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments, and local governments.

As part of the transition, the state-supported sites in the county - including Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center - will hold their last day of vaccinations next month.