Florida Vaccine Update: MDC Site to Stop Distributing Pfizer, Broward Distributing Vaccine at High Schools

Tuesday will make the beginning of a new vaccine distribution in one South Florida county while one of the biggest sites will stop giving out a specific vaccine brand after the day is complete.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Tuesday Marks Final Day Pfizer Given as First Shot at MDC Site

Miami Dade College's North Campus will stop administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after Tuesday

Johnson & Johnson vaccines and second shots of the Pfizer vaccine will continue through the end of May.

Broward School District Bringing COVID Vaccine to Campuses Starting Tuesday

Starting Tuesday, the Broward County School District will offer the COVID-19 vaccine at all of its high school campuses over an eight-day span, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The vaccine will be administered by the county's health department on a walk-up basis, officials said.

Students 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and it will also be offered to school staff, faculty and parents, the newspaper reported. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent to receive the vaccine.

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

FIU to Offer Vaccines for Students, Staff, Faculty

Florida International University is providing first-dose Pfizer vaccines to students, staff, faculty and eligible members of their households on Friday, May 7.

Registration for appointments is open and available here. Those who register must commit to return for the second dose on May 26.

Click here for more information.