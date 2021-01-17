Florida Vaccine Update: Miami-Dade Appointments Fill Up, Over 200 More Deaths Reported

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

While cars waited for hours just for the chance to get into the newest site in Broward County, Miami-Dade County saw their latest round of appointments fill up in less than an hour after opening up

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Jackson Health, Miami-Dade County Offer Window for Appointment Sign-Ups, Slots Fill Quickly

Jackson Health System sent a press release close to 6 p.m. Saturday announcing they would be opening an "extremely limited number of COVID-19 vaccine appointments" on its website JacksonHealth.org. A little after 7 p.m., officials notified that all slots had filled up.

All available appointments to get vaccinated in Miami-Dade County have filled up, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed on Twitter Saturday.

Sign-ups for the additional doses had begun at 5 p.m. The slots appeared to have been filled in a little more than thirty minutes.

Florida Adds 12,119 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 211 More Virus-Related Deaths Saturday

Florida added more than 12,100 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 200.

The 12,119 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,560,186 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for new cases dropped below 9% Saturday, reaching 8.53% following Friday's 10.17%.

Miami-Dade County, Florida's Most Infected Region, Not Expected to Receive Increased Vaccine Supply

Amid a report that the federal government did not hold back millions of vaccine doses for booster shots as it claimed, Miami-Dade mayors are pleading with the state for a greater share of what remains.

The Washington Post report revealing no existing stockpile for booster shots added to the frustrations felt at the local level.

South Florida mayors hoping for a surge in vaccine supply next week instead are learning some in the state’s hardest hit county are getting a cut. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava complained that "to get back to normal, we must have the vaccine, and the production and the distribution is going too slowly to meet the demand."

