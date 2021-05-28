Florida Vaccine Update: Miami Int'l Airport Extending Vaccinations Through Weekend

One of the larger sites for the COVID-19 vaccine will be giving out doses for a day longer than planned this weekend while several sites have announced when they will be closing their doors.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations at Miami Int'l Airport Extended Through Sunday

The vaccination site at Miami International Airport administering Johnson & Johnson shots that was to be held until Saturday, May 29, has been extended until Sunday, May 30 for all individuals 18 and older.

Those wishing to get inoculated at this site will not have to provide proof of residency and may walk-in from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The vaccination site is located at: MIA’s Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1.

State-Supported Sites in Miami-Dade to End COVID-19 Vaccinations by June 25

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade will be ending COVID-19 vaccinations at all of the county's state-supported sites by June 25, officials said Thursday.

The department said vaccinations are being transitioned to a locally-led effort through primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments, and local governments.

As part of the transition, the state-supported sites in the county - including Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center - will hold their last day of vaccinations next month.

Pediatricians Urge Parents to Keep Up With Their Child's Routine Vaccination Schedule

After the COVID-19 vaccines were approved for emergency use, some parents started doing more research on all routine vaccines and say they have become a bit hesitant to take their children to get the shots.

Pediatricians say being informed is important but warn there is a danger in stopping vaccination entirely. Click here for a report from NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez.