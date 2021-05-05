Florida Vaccine Update: Miami Springs Hosting Two Day Event, Broward Teens Getting Doses on Campuses

One South Florida city will be holding an event giving vaccinations to members of the community while an entire county has begun the process of bringing vaccinations to various high school campuses.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Miami Springs to Host 'Vaccine Van' Event for Two Days This Week

The event will take place both Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the city's Community Center parking lot (1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs).

No appointments are required and all individuals over the age of 18 are eligible. A photo ID is required and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be distributed.

Broward County Public Schools Start Offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Students

Students at Broward County Public Schools started to receive their COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday as part of a county-wide program that district board members hope will encourage families to get vaccinated together.

Coconut Creek High School was among the school district’s first six schools to offer a vaccine to students on campus. Video footage provided by the district showed students at Deerfield Beach High School receiving their shot.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is set to offer a similar vaccination program in the near future.

Miami International Airport To Offer Pfizer Vaccine On-Site Beginning May 10th

As part of Miami-Dade County’s effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more easily accessible to the hospitality and tourism sector, Pfizer vaccines will be available to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida from May 10th-14th, June 1st-4th, and June 7th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:

Concourse D, 4 th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1

Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1 Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

Click here for a list of vaccine locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties

Miami-Dade County Leaders Push For More Vaccinations in the Black Community

County leaders have this message to call on those hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Get out and get it.

According to the Florida Department of Health, in Miami-Dade County, about 1.2 million people have at least received their first dose of the vaccine, but only 15% are Black or African Americans.

Community leaders came together at Simonhoff Park in Miami to address the rumors within the Black community that's stopping them from getting vaccinated. Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Marcine Joseph.