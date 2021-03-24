Florida Vaccine Update: New FEMA Pop-Up Location Sites Open Wednesday in Miami-Dade

As a supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Two sites for the vaccine in Miami-Dade County will be returning to their original locations while Florida's Governor gives hope that all adults could get the vaccine in a matter of weeks.

FEMA Pop-Up Sites Returning to Original Locations Starting Wednesday

The two sites will be returning to the first locations they served in the cities of Sweetwater and Florida City:

Ronselli Park Youth Center at 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater.

Florida City Youth Activity Center at 650 NW 5th Ave. in Florida City.

The locations will be in place for one week. Officials have not said where they may relocate afterwards.

FEMA Sites in Florida to Continue Administering First Dose Vaccinations

The four federally supported sites across Florida - including one in Miami - will be able to administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day from March 24th to April 7th.

The Florida Department of Health released a statement saying, "After evaluating current vaccine supply, the state determined that previously unused first doses from federal sites could be redistributed." These sites will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 7th to the 14th.

All Florida Adults Should Get Vaccine Access Before May 1st: Governor

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis anticipates every Florida adult having access to the COVID-19 vaccine before May 1st.

DeSantis made the statement during a Tuesday morning news conference in Pensacola, one day after the state lowered the age eligibility to 50 and older. The Governor said Florida is ahead of schedule when it comes to vaccinating current residents, saying 40 states rank higher in COVID deaths among the elderly.