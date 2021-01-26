Florida Vaccine Update: Nursing Homes Getting More Doses, Broward Recruits Retired Docs and Nurses

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Nursing homes across the state of Florida will be getting plenty of the vaccines in the coming days while one South Florida county is turning toward those with experience as first responders to help administer doses.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Vaccine Offered to All Florida Nursing Home Residents, Staff by End of Month: DeSantis

The COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all residents and staff of Florida's nursing homes by the end of January, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference at at River Garden Hebrew House for the Aged in Jacksonville.

Florida followed federal recommendations in starting vaccinations first for front-line medical workers plus residents and staff of nursing homes in mid-December. DeSantis said about 22% of the state's seniors age 65 and up have received the vaccine as of Monday, and said about 70% of the state's doses are going to seniors.

DeSantis to Feds: Florida Wants More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

Gov. DeSantis says the flow of COVID-19 vaccines has been stagnant and the state needs more to meet the increasing demand from residents.

DeSantis said officials in Washington said the state would start to see its supply increase around this time, but that hasn’t happened.

At a White House briefing, press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against DeSantis' comments criticizing the federal government, saying Florida has only administered about half of the vaccines it has been given.

Florida Adds 8,720 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 156 More Virus Deaths Monday

Florida added more than 8,700 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 150.

The 8,720 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,658,169 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.56% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, up from Sunday's 8.26% rate.

Broward Recruits Retired Docs and Nurses to Help Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

As the COVID-19 vaccination process ramps up, Broward County is calling on the old guard to help out.

The county’s Medical Reserve Corps is asking retired physicians, nurses and health care workers to help out in the massive effort to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of people.

The application has spots for qualifications, licenses and any special skills. Laypeople with no medical background are encouraged to join the corps as well as they can help with paperwork, traffic flow and other non-medical tasks.

