Florida Vaccine Update: Pharmacies Getting 1M Doses, Housing Relief Program Launched in Miami-Dade

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Pharmacies across the Sunshine State will be getting a massive amount of new doses of vaccine in the coming days - while one South Florida county is aiming to help landlords and tenants impacted by the pandemic.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Florida to Receive 300,000 Additional Vaccines This Week

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that the state is set to receive another 325,000 doses this week from the federal government, a slight increase from the last shipment.

A part of the new doses, he said, will go to a new vaccination site in a part of Miami-Dade County.

“We are going to try and do 200 seniors a day, seven days a week in an area that may not have as many people vaccinated and that’ll be very important," he said.

One Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine to Be Shipped to Florida Pharmacies

Walmart and Sam's Club are expected to ship 1 million doses of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies across Florida this week, with vaccinations set to start Thursday.

The shipments are being received as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The program aims to speed up vaccine distribution and eventually expand to 40,000 pharmacies.

Nationwide, 6,500 pharmacies will be receiving the vaccine.

Homebound Bay of Pigs Veterans in Miami To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami who are homebound will be getting COVID-19 vaccines brought to them.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at the Bay of Pigs Museum and Library Monday morning to announce the expansion of the state's homebound vaccine program to the veterans.

During the news conference, three Bay of Pigs veterans who had been captured and spent time as POWs were given the vaccine.

Miami-Dade Launches Relief Program for Landlords, Tenants Impacted by Pandemic

County leaders in Miami-Dade are taking additional steps to provide relief to landlords and tenants who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new county relief program aims to help both landlords who haven't been receiving rental payments due to the federal eviction moratorium and tenants who are facing eviction.

The program will give assistance to about 7,000 families.

