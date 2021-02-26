Florida Vaccine Update: Sites Open in Underserved Areas, State Age Requirement Could Be Lowered

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

One of the state's supermarket giants will soon be bringing the vaccine to pharmacies in South Florida's two biggest counties while Florida could start lowering their age requirement in the coming weeks.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Publix to Offer Vaccines at Miami-Dade, Broward Pharmacies

Publix will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine at 136 pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties beginning March 1.

People 65 and over are eligible for a vaccine and can schedule an appointment starting at 7 a.m. Friday through the online reservation system at publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

The supermarket company announced vaccination appointments will be available at all 730 pharmacies in the state. The online reservation system typically opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning, but appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.

New Vaccination Sites Open in Underserved Areas in Miami-Dade, Broward

Six new COVID-19 vaccination sites including two in Miami-Dade and one in Broward will be opening to bring doses to some of Florida's underserved communities, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday.

Each of the six sites will be open seven days a week starting Thursday and will offer about 200 shots per day, DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville.

Click here for a complete list of locations.

Florida Will Likely Expand Vaccine Eligibility to People Under 65 in March: DeSantis

Florida will likely be offering COVID-19 vaccines to people under 65 at some point next month, DeSantis said.

"I would say, without question, barring any problems with the vaccine distribution, you’re going to see the age lower at some time in March for sure," DeSantis said at a news conference in Jacksonville. "As soon as we have the metrics to justify it, we're gonna let people know."

Florida has been making vaccines available to only frontline healthcare workers and people 65 and older since distribution began in December.

Critics Question Vaccine Injury Compensation Program Readiness as Claims Come In

As millions of Americans roll up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine, the I-Team at NBC affiliate WRC-TV has learned that coronavirus-related claims are already being filed in a federal program to compensate those who suffer severe injuries or reactions. But the agency that runs the program has refused to say how many or what those injuries are.

"It's always been so secretive, and I don't know why," said Peter Meyers, former director of The George Washington University Law School's Vaccine Injury Litigation Clinic.

Meyers worries the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) is unprepared to handle a pandemic and vaccine of this magnitude. In the past, it's only been used for things like H1N1 and smallpox — nothing that's affected the entire population.