Florida Vaccine Update: Teachers and Vets Among Group Getting Doses, 2nd Most Single Day Deaths Reported

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Some employees of one South Florida school district will be getting their first doses over the weekend while the state reached a grim milestone when it came to the number of people reported who passed away in a single day.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Broward Schools, Miami-Dade Veterans Among Groups Getting Vaccines Saturday

Several different organizations will be giving out vaccines on Saturday across South Florida. Employees of the Broward County Public Schools who filled out the registration form will get a chance to get their doses from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ID is required and employees are the only people eligible at this time.

Veterans will get a chance to get their doses at two different locations. In Miami-Dade, those who are patients at the Bruce Carter, Flagler Street and Homestead facilities will get a chance to get their vaccine at the Brice W. Carter VA Center (1201 Northwest 16th Street, Miami) starting at 8 a.m.

Those who use the William Kling, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines and Deerfield facilities in Broward can their vaccines at the William Kling VA Center (9800 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac) starting at 9 a.m.

Free Vaccinations for Seniors in Opa-Locka

Seniors 65 and over can make an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine at the Helen Miller Community Center on Saturday.

Appointments can be made by calling 305-953-3092 or 305-681-6048. The event, which is being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., is organized by Florida State Representative James Bush, the Florida Division of Emergency Maintenance, the City of Opa-locka and Pastor Joseph Kelley.

The event is hosted by Holy Temple Missionary Baptist Church.

Helen Miller Community Center is located at 2331 NW 143 Street in Opa-Locka.

Miami-Dade Mayor Will Require Hospitals, Other Parties to Publish Daily Updates on Administration Progress

Hospital systems, municipalities and all other organizations that administer coronavirus vaccines in Miami-Dade County will have to start publishing daily updates on their progress, mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday.

Levine Cava's executive order goes into effect on Saturday. Hospitals will be required to report certain information on their vaccine administration-- including the number of appointments offered, the type of vaccine offered, the eligibility for who can receive a dose, and more.

Demographic information, such as the zip code, age, gender and racial breakdowns of those vaccinated, will also be included.

Florida Reports 2nd Most Resident COVID Deaths in a Single Day With 272, Adds 13,700 Cases

Florida nearly equaled its single-day record for virus-related deaths Friday, while the state added more than 13,700 new COVID-19 cases.

Another 272 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 25,011.

An additional 394 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, five more than were reported on Thursday.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,110,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just under 140,000 have received the second booster shot.

Broward Vaccine Site Will Relocate to Another Park

People who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale before Jan. 22 are being told to get their second dose at Snyder Park.

As of Saturday, Jan. 23, Holiday Park will no longer serve as a vaccination site. Starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at Snyder Park, 3299 SW 4th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, by appointment only.

Officials said the relocation will enhance service and traffic flow.

Gov. DeSantis Walks Back Claim Over 1 Millionth Vaccine Shot

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had a made-for-TV moment: A 100-year-old World War II veteran getting a vaccine against the coronavirus. “An American hero,” the governor proclaimed Friday, would be the 1 millionth senior in his state to get a lifesaving shot in the arm.

As it turned out, the assertion was premature, and the Republican governor later walked back the claim, saying instead that the injection was symbolic of the state being on track to hit 1 million doses soon.

State officials acknowledged that it could take a few more days to reach the milestone. DeSantis' own health department reported that, as of Thursday, fewer than 840,000 seniors had received the shot.

A Promising COVID-19 Treatment Is Going Unused – and Doctors Want Patients to Be Aware

For the last several weeks, when and where you can get the vaccine has been the focus for many.

However, for the thousands still testing positive for COVID-19 each day, news of a seemingly promising treatment has been somewhat overshadowed.

Since early December, Memorial Hospital Pembroke has been offering monoclonal antibody treatments to patients who qualify under the Emergency Use Authorization. It’s the same treatment former President Donald Trump received in October.

