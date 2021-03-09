Florida Vaccine Updates: Age Eligibility Lowered Across State, Jackson Health Expands Doses to Some Teens

As a limited supply of the coronavirus vaccine has become available across Florida, residents are understandably anxious to know when they will be able to stand in line for a dose.

Residents across the state of Florida will get a chance to get their vaccines from a slightly younger age group than what was allowed before - while Jackson Health is expanding their eligibility even more.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

Jackson Health System to Expand Vaccination to Some Florida Residents 16+

Jackson Health System announced Monday it is expanding its criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations at its three sites to include certain Florida residents ages 16 and older.

Beginning Tuesday, Jackson will vaccinate Florida residents in the following four categories:

Anyone ages 65 years or older.

If you are 50 to 64 years old with an ID showing you are school-site personnel at a K-12 school, a sworn law enforcement officer, or a firefighter.

If you are 18 years or older, and can attest that your physician recommended you to receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition (no documentation is required)

If you are between 16-17 years old, and can attest that your physician recommended you to receive the vaccine due to your high-risk condition. No documentation or proof needed if you are in this category, but you are required to have a parent or legal guardian with you at your appointment to provide consent.

Jackson will open its online appointment portal Monday and people who meet the above-mentioned criteria can obtain an appointment for Tuesday.

Florida COVID Vaccine Eligibility Lowering to Include Anyone 60 and Older: Gov.

Florida is lowering COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include anyone age 60 and older starting March 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Tallahassee, DeSantis said all state drive-thru vaccination sites as well as all pods and pharmacies will expand to include people 60 through 64, which makes about 1.4 million more Floridians eligible.

The state has been offering vaccines to people 65 and older since they became available in December, along with first responders. Last week, the state also began offering them to law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older, as well as all teachers and school staff under new federal guidelines.

Federal Direction Requires Prioritization of All School, Child Care Personnel for Vaccines

At the direction of the federal government, any retailers participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program are required to prioritize all K-12, child care teachers and personnel for vaccine appointments until further notice.

Among those elegible are:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs. This includes teachers, staff and bus drivers.

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

Publix is set to follow this new directive during its next available COVID‑19 vaccine scheduling opportunity on Wednesday, March 10th.