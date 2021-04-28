Florida Vaccine Updates: Appointment Rule Dropped in Miami-Dade, Outdoor Mask Guidelines Eased

A new site will be opening up in the city of Miami Beach on Wednesday while those looking for a dose in one South Florida county will have less hurdles to keep them from getting the vaccine.

Here's what we know today about the coronavirus outbreak in Florida, and the effort to stop it.

New Walk-Up Vaccination Site Opening in Miami Beach

Miami Beach officials announced a new walk-up vaccination site will be opening in the city. The site, run by the State of Florida Division of Emergency Management, is located on 17 Street and Convention Center Drive.

The site operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will administer 250 Pfizer vaccines per day to Florida residents (must show proof of residency).

There is no appointment necessary for first doses, and appointments for second doses will be scheduled immediately following the first dose.

Miami-Dade Dropping Appointment Requirement at County Sites

Miami-Dade County is dropping its appointment requirement at county sites later this week.

The locations include sites at Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex.

CDC Relaxes Outdoor Mask Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers.

And those who are unvaccinated can go outside without masks in some cases, too.

The new guidance represents another carefully calibrated step on the road back to normal from the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 570,000 people in U.S.